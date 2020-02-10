DDFP: DeAngelo Hall on '04 draft class & Oscars recap

Dave Dameshek starts the show solo in Studio 66 but eventually is joined by our old pal DeAngelo Hall! First, Shek and Eddie Spaghetti behind the glass kibitz about Shek's recent pie consumption and this year's Oscar's ceremony (1:45). Then, D. Hall dropped by to talk about the 2004 NFL Draft class with the news that the Los Angeles Chargers are parting ways with Philip Rivers (19:55). Shek and Spaghetti round out the show recapping DeAngelo's visit and give their own thoughts on the '04 quarterback class (45:30).

