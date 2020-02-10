LB Tipa Galeai restricted at combine due to past assault

Due to a misdemeanor assault charge, edge rusher Tipa Galeai out of Utah State will not be permitted to take part in on-field drills or media interviews at the NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday afternoon.

Galeai's restrictions at the combine in Indianapolis, which runs Feb. 24-March 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium, stem from a 2017 fight with two men.

"Tipa's excited for the opportunity to go to Indianapolis and meet with NFL teams," Galeai's agent Andy Simms said in a statement, via Pelissero. "He'll wait for his pro day to do on-field drills."

Tipa, likely a late-round pick, began his college career at Texas Christian University before moving on to Utah State. Owning a prototypical frame at 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, Tipa dazzled in his first season at Utah State with 10 sacks, two interceptions and 64 sacks.

However, Tipa, who's likely to have to add some weight to fill out his frame, dropped off his senior season with five sacks, 55 tackles and no interceptions. This latest development is also likely to be a negative in the process.