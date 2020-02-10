Vikings add former Packers DC Dom Capers to staff

Dom Capers is headed back to the NFC.

The Minnesota Vikings hired the longtime coach and coordinator to be a senior defensive assistant. He served in the same role for the Jaguars last season.

Capers' recent eight-year run (2009-17) as the Packers DC included a Super Bowl title and three conference championship game appearances. He was previously the DC with the Steelers, Jaguars and Dolphins. His success as an assistant led to a pair of head coaching opportunities.

He became the first coach of the expansion Carolina Panthers in 1995, leading the franchise to the NFC title game a year later. In 2001, he was hired to lead the expansion Houston Texans. He compiled a 48-80 mark over eight seasons with the two teams.

Next season will be Capers' 33rd in the NFL. He joins a Vikings defense that allowed the fifth fewest points in the league last year.