Myles Garrett meets with Roger Goodell in New York

Myles Garrett made his case to get back in the NFL on Monday.

The Cleveland Browns' suspended defensive end met with Commissioner Roger Goodell at the league office in New York, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The Plain Dealer's Mary Kay Cabot first reported the news of Garrett's Monday meeting.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely in November after using his helmet to strike the bare head of quarterback Mason Rudolph during a Week 10 brawl between the Browns and Steelers. His punishment was the stiffest levied by the league, which suspended two other players and fined both teams $250,000 for the incident.

Rapoport reported the third-year pass rusher is expected to be reinstated soon, provided he has completed the back end of what was required, including counseling. There's no firm word on when Garrett will officially return, Rapoport added.

The first pick of the 2017 draft was in the midst of another big season prior to the incident, logging 10 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and a pair of forced fumbles in 10 games. He was a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2018 after his promising rookie campaign was sidetracked by injuries.