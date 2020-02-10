Ex-NFL WR Matthew Cherry wins Animated Short Oscar

  • By Nick Toney
Matthew Cherry now has more Oscar wins than NFL receptions.

The former journeyman WR completed a remarkable career shift by winning Best Animated Short Film for "Hair Love."

Cherry saw time on the Jaguars, Bengals, Panthers, and Ravens rosters in the mid-2000's. His second act as a director figures to make a much bigger impact.

The story of Cherry's film is as big an underdog story as its ex-wideout director. "Hair Love" started out as a Cherry's Kickstarter project about an African-American father's relationship with his daughter and more minority representation in mainstream animation.

It raised over $284,000, starting Cherry down a path he impressively called way back in 2012.

Cherry is only the second professional athlete to ever win an Oscar. The late Kobe Bryant won one in 2018.

You can watch the entire animated short here.

