Greg Olsen to wrap up free-agent visits this week

Greg Olsen's free-agent tour is wrapping up its final leg.

The veteran tight end's series of visits -- which included a stop in a FOX broadcast booth as part of XFL coverage Sunday -- continues Monday with a visit with the Redskins, and will then include a cross-country flight to Seattle to meet with the Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of Olsen's plans. By the end of this week, Olsen expects to have arrived at a decision, Rapoport added.

Olsen's time with the Panthers came to an end in late January via a mutual parting of ways after nine seasons in Carolina. Originally a draft selection of the Bears out of Miami (Fla.), Olsen has caught 718 passes for 8,444 yards and 59 touchdowns in 13 professional seasons.

The tight end appeared in 14 games in 2019 as part of a Panthers offense that struggled to much of anything if it didn't include Christian McCaffrey in the play description. Thanks to an early season-ending injury to Cam Newton, Olsen didn't get to enjoy the type of success he'd become accustomed to in his previous campaign of at least 10 games played, but his average yards per reception remained near that of his best seasons in Carolina.

There's no guarantee Olsen, who has battled injuries in 2017 and 2018, will be a significant impact on any offense, but his track record makes bringing him in for a visit undoubtedly worthwhile. As his work in the FOX booth showed, he knows the game at a premier level and has more than a decade of NFL experience and wisdom to potentially impart on younger teammates. And if none of that works out, he'll likely have a television job waiting for him on the other side.

For now, though, Olsen is exploring his options to keep playing the game while he still can.