Adored Browns mascot Swagger passes away at 6

Having joined the Cleveland Browns franchise as a puppy in 2014, Swagger, the team's adored bullmastiff mascot, passed away on Friday, the team announced.

Swagger lost his battle with cancer and died at 6 years old. Justin McLaughlin, Swagger's handler, posted on social media that Swagger had been battling cancer for the past year and on Friday had a stroke.

Swagger, who came to Cleveland as a pup and grew to a 145-pound full-grown bullmastiff who trotted through team facilities, will go down in Browns history as the franchise's first live mascot.

Swagger, who garnered greater fame when he appeared on HBO's Hard Knocks in 2018, made his way through the tunnel at every Browns home game from 2014 to the midpoint of this past season. The good boy missed just one home game in that season because the Browns hosted the Vikings in London.

His legacy is already being carried on by his son, SJ, who took over in Week 10 and will carry on his dad's duties -- which also include regular appearances on Dawg Pound Drive and events throughout the community.

Per the team release, Swagger was born July 20, 2013 and hailed from FD Farms, a certified member of the American Kennel Club, in Rootstown, Ohio.

If all dogs do indeed go to heaven, there's no doubt Swagger's there, running strong and rooting for the Browns from afar.