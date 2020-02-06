Ravens re-sign OT Andre Smith to 1-year deal

Offensive tackle Andre Smith has officially re-upped for Year 13.

The Baltimore Ravens announced Thursday that they have re-signed the 12-year veteran to a one-year deal. The terms have not yet been disclosed.

Smith initially signed with the Ravens on Jan. 8 after the team placed guard Parker Ehinger on injured reserve. He was waived by the Bengals on Nov. 30, freeing him up to sign with Baltimore for the playoffs. He would end up not playing in the postseason.

Smith started five of his six appearances in Cincinnati this past season. He had a brief eight-game stint with the Cardinals in 2018 and played four games with the Vikings in 2016; other than that, Smith has spent the rest of his career with the Bengals, who drafted him sixth overall in 2009.

The snaps may be few and far between for Smith, considering that the O-line houses Pro Bowl tackles Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr., as well as veteran James Hurst. This could mean Smith could see time at guard, which he hasn't played since high school.