DDFP: Geoff Schwartz on his brother's SB victory

Dave Dameshek is solo in Studio 66, but our old pal Geoff Schwartz Skypes in to kibitz about his brother Mitchell's Super Bowl LIV victory with the Chiefs! Shek and Geoff get into a bunch of topics, including what he did with his family at Super Bowl LIV (2:45), how the after-party was (5:16), his early AFC-NFC 2020 title game predictions (34:10), funny Andy Reid food stories (36:45) and how he thinks this Dak Prescott contract situation will unfold (54:50).

