Veteran DB Eric Weddle retires after 13 seasons

Veteran safety Eric Weddle has announced his retirement.
Weddle, who spent the 2019 season with the Rams, took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm his plans to call it a career after 13 seasons.
It's been REAL @NFL @Chargers @Ravens @RamsNFL! TEAMMATES, COACHES and others I LOVE y'all. We had a GREAT RUN!!!!! ââ#BEARDOUT ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/C3VGwnMCc7â Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) February 6, 2020
Weddle, 35, was named to six Pro Bowls and earned five All-Pro nods, including two first-team selections. He accumulated 29 interceptions, five defensive TDs, eight forced fumbles and 1,179 tackles in 201 career games played (186 starts).
A second-round draft pick out of Utah in 2007, Weddle spent his first nine seasons with the Chargers before playing the next three with the Ravens. He signed a two-year deal with the Rams in March 2019.
Around the NFL will have more on this shortly.