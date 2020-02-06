Titans add Jim Haslett as ILB coach, won't hire DC

The Tennessee Titans won't replace retired defensive coordinator Dean Pees in 2020.

The team announced Thursday it finalized the coaching staff for this season sans a DC. The final addition is veteran assistant Jim Haslett, who will work as the Titans inside linebacker's coach.

Haslett was last working in Cincinnati as the Bengals LBs coach from 2016-2018. He's been an NFL coach since 1993 and held defensive coordinator positions in several stints, including with the Saints (1996), Steelers (1997-1999), Rams (2006-2008), and Redskins (2010-2014). Haslett was also the Saints head coach from 2000-2005 and worked as the Rams interim head coach in 2008.

"Adding quality coaches to our staff has always been my priority with the ability to teach, develop and inspire," coach Mike Vrabel said in a statement. "I have known Jim (Haslett) since my rookie season at Pittsburgh and was impressed with how he taught and developed the players on our defense. Over his career, he has experience and success as a head coach, defensive coordinator and linebacker coach. Anthony (Midget) was a coach I worked alongside at the Texans. He brings great experience in our defensive system along with great energy and passion for his players. We are excited to enhance our defensive staff and be better teachers and developers of our players."

Going without a true DC, it's clear Vrabel will continue to be heavily involved in the defensive game plans in Tennessee in 2020.

The team also announced it shuffled titles for several other coaches: Ryan Crow (assistant special teams), Matt Edwards (defensive assistant), and Scott Booker (safeties). Last week, the Titans hired former Texans assistant Anthony Midget as secondary coach, per the team.