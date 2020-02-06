Domestic battery charges on Xavien Howard dropped

Charges of domestic battery against Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard have been dropped, according to a statement from the Broward County (Fla.) state attorney's office.

"The prosecutor spoke with the alleged victim and her attorney earlier this week and the victim said she did not want to proceed with prosecution," the state attorney's office said in a statement provided to NFL.com. "She signed an affidavit of non-prosecution. She also stated that it was a 'situation that got out of hand' and she has no fear of the defendant and no fear for her safety. There were no other witnesses to the incident and our prosecutors said they were unable to proceed without testimony from the alleged victim."

According to a Davie (Fla.) police report, Howard and his fiancee got into a verbal argument in December over the recent purchase of a purse that was not disclosed to her. The argument then became physical, per the report, and Howard allegedly "grabbed both her arms and pushed her back up against the mirrored glass wall in the hallway of their bedroom." Howard then let her go, which caused her to fall on her right arm and land on his "medical assisted walking crutch," per the report.

Officers on the scene observed visible scratches and redness on her right arm and also redness and an abrasion on her right elbow from falling onto the crutch.

Howard and his live-in fiancee have three children together.

Howard has spent much of the last month recovering from surgery on his knee to address an injury that landed him on injured reserve in October. The 26-year-old will spend 2020 in the first year of his five-year, $75.25 million contract extension signed in May.