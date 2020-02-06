Kurt Warner's upcoming biopic is going to be awesome

Kurt Warner's story is almost too unbelievable to be a full-length motion picture.

Key word: almost.

"American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story" will hit theaters on Dec. 18, detailing No. 13's incredible journey from NFL Europe to the NFL to Super Bowl MVP to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The film, based off Warner's memoir, will be written by "Friday Night Lights"' David Aaron Cohen. Warner and his wife Brenda will co-produce.

"I am extremely excited ... to bring this story to life on the big screen," Warner told Variety's Dave McNary. "In hopes of encouraging all who see it to never stop believing in themselves and what God can do with them!"

Football fans know Warner's story by now. He famously bagged groceries after going undrafted out of Northern Iowa. He played in the now-defunct Arena Football League. He made his way to NFL Europe. And eventually he found his way onto the St. Louis Rams.

After two NFL MVP awards, he launched another comeback with the Arizona Cardinals and guided them to Super Bowl XLIII.

"American Underdog" is the perfect title for the film about a Hall of Fame quarterback everyone counted out.