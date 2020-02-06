McLaurin: Young could be better than Bosa brothers

Terry McLaurin played at Ohio State with Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa, and potential top defensive draft pick in 2020, Chase Young.

The Bosa Brothers were slam-dunk top draft picks when they entered the NFL, but McLaurin believes Young could be better than both.

"I've seen them all," McLaurin told the Redskins radio broadcast team last week on radio row, per the team's official website. "In college, I felt like Chase was the most productive of the three, and he has a chance to possibly be the best. That doesn't take anything away from [Joey and Nick]. That just tells you how good he can be."

It's no surprise Voice of the Redskins Larry Michael and staffer Kyle Stackpole would ask McLaurin about Young. It's widely expected that if Washington keeps the No. 2 overall pick, it will be the OSU product.

In three seasons, Young compiled 98 tackles, 30.5 sacks, eight passes defended and nine forced fumbles. His 2019 campaign he led the nation with 16.5 sacks.

A lightning-quick first step, Young can blast pass blockers before they get out of their stance. The edge rusher can win with power or speed and sets the edge well versus the run. NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranked Young his No. 1 overall prospect in 2020 and compared the OSU product to the likes of Julius Peppers and Mario Williams.

We've seen how the Bosas helped transform defenses in the NFL. McLaurin played with both at OSU, so he had as good a seat as any to know the influence they'd carry.

The Redskins defensive front is already solid but adding a top-shelf talent like Young could push it over the top, just as Nick Bosa did for the San Francisco defense in 2019.