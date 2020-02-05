Highlights from Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV victory parade

Led by play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthus, the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV victory parade featured speeches from owner Clark Hunt, president Mark Donovan and GM Brett Veach before the team was brought onto the stage.

Andy Reid, SB LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes and Tyrann Mathieu all shared their thoughts before the man of the hour, Travis Kelce, snatched up the mic. Kelce's older brother, Jason, famously stole the show -- and promptly the internet -- with his speech during the Eagles' championship parade in 2018. Travis was amped up at the chance to top his big bro. Was he successful? You be the judge.

"Caaannn yooouu dig it? I just want to say I love y'all, I love this team. I'm wearing about half the beers I've been tryin' to drink, baby. It's been a long time comin' cause what did we do? We had to fight for our right to party," Kelce said. " ... 21 years, that's how long this has been turning for my guy Andy Reid. It's just been turning and turning and turning and what did we do? We unleashed a can of whoop a-- on everybody. ...

"This is the most beautiful scene I've ever witnessed in my life. I love this city to death, I promise you from here to the end, I cherish every moment with y'all and I promise you everybody here feels the exact same way."