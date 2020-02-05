Steelers sign GM Kevin Colbert to one-year extension

One big offseason question for the Pittsburgh Steelers is answered: General manager Kevin Colbert will be back for another season.

The team announced Wednesday that it signed the vice president and general manager to a one-year contract extension.

"I am happy to announce we have extended Kevin Colbert's contract for an additional year," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. "Kevin continues to play a key role in our success and his dedication to our personnel efforts is unparalleled. We are pleased he will lead those efforts for at least one more year."

The extension comes weeks after Rooney offered optimism that Colbert would return for 2020. The contract keeps the 63-year-old in Pittsburgh through "at least" the 2021 draft, per the release.

One of the most respected general managers in the NFL, Colbert will enter his 21st season with the organization. He is in his 10th year as GM.

"It's hard to quantify how fortunate I am to have been part of this organization for the last 20 years," Colbert said. "I look forward to the challenge of getting our team back into playoff contention while never losing sight of our ultimate goal -- winning a Super Bowl."

Under his guidance, Pittsburgh has won two Super Bowls since he joined the organization, won three AFC championships and nine division titles and has made the playoffs 12 times.

After coming up just short of the postseason in 2019, Colbert plans to restock a Steelers team that boasted a shutdown defense but struggled with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger out for most of the season.

Colbert's biggest task this offseason will be attempting to re-sign linebacker Bud Dupree and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft.