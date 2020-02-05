Sanders has rewatched Titanic SB loss '5 or 6 times'

The San Francisco 49ers owned a 10-point fourth-quarter lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, and had the ball with under 12 minutes remaining in the game. Then the ship sank, as Patrick Mahomes and Co. scored three straight touchdowns, and the Niners offense couldn't find an answer.

It was a nightmare San Francisco is still reliving.

"I watched the Super Bowl at least five or six times, and it's like when you watch a movie like the Titanic and hope the ship doesn't sink, and the ship sinks over and over," receiver Emmanuel Sanders said Wednesday, per Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News.

This Titanic didn't hit an iceberg, it was run over by a Mahomes in the fourth quarter.

A beautiful first three quarters by Nick Bosa and the Niners defense went awry late, as Mahomes spun magic for a memorable comeback on back-to-back drives to give the Chiefs the lead.

The Niners almost netted their answer after K.C. took the lead, 24-20. On a third-and-10 with 1:40 left, Jimmy Garoppolo took a deep shot to Sanders, who'd beaten the defense by a couple of strides. The ball, however, landed long, out of the reciever's reach. It's likely a memory Sanders will continue to replay as the 49ers' Lombardi hopes sank into the abyss.