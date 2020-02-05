Roundup: Raiders, Richard agree to 2-yr extension

Running back Jalen Richard is staying with the Raiders.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Richard has re-upped with the organization just in time to make the trip to their new home at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Raiders are giving him a two-year, $7 million deal, sources told Rapoport. He gets up to $8 million with $4.6 million fully guaranteed, Rapoport added. The team later confirmed the two-year extension.

Often used as a change-of-pace, third-down back, Richard, 26, rushed 39 times for 145 yards in 2019. His ability to catch the ball out of the backfield has made him both a mainstay in the lineup and a vital target for Derek Carr; Richard caught 36 passes (43 targets) for 323 yards.

The 2020 season will be Richard's fifth with the organization. He went undrafted out of Southern Miss in 2016, and signed with the Raiders as a free agent.

Here are other transactions Around The NFL is following:

» The Carolina Panthers announced the signing of defensive back Cole Luke to a one-year extension on Thursday. Terms were not disclosed. Luke, a 2017 rookie who spent his first year on injured reserve, played in eight games last season after he was activated from the practice squad.