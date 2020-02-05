Eagles add ex-Broncos OC Rich Scangarello as assistant

Former Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello is getting a new role in Philadelphia and Eagles quarterback coach Press Taylor is getting a new title in Philly, as well.

Scangarello, the Broncos' OC this past season, is joining the Eagles offensive staff as a senior offensive assistant, the team announced Thursday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added that head coach Doug Pederson is expected to retain play-calling duties despite the addition of Scangarello.

Taylor will add passing game coordinator to his title.

The Eagles announced other additions or alterations to their staff on Thursday: run game coordinator/defensive line coach Matt Burke, defensive backs coach Marquand Manuel, wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead, pass game analyst Andrew Breiner, assistant run game coordinator/assistant running backs coach T.J. Paganetti and assistant coordinator/defense Dino Vasso.

Scangarello's addition, in particular, all adds up to more resources for the development of franchise quarterback Carson Wentz.

Scangarello, though he lasted just one season with the Broncos, did an admirable job aiding in the maturation of rookie Drew Lock toward the end of the season.

Prior to his time in Denver, Scangarello was with the 49ers for two seasons and before that worked with Matt Ryan and the Falcons in 2015 with an offensive quality control tag.