Adding Rich Scangarello among Eagles' staff changes

Former Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello is getting a new role in Philadelphia and and Eagles quarterback coach Press Taylor is getting a new title in Philly, as well.

Scangarello, the Broncos' OC this past season, is expected to join the Eagles offensive staff, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

Despite Scangarello's addition, Pelissero added that head coach Doug Pederson is expected to retain play-calling duties.

Another change will be Taylor, currently the QB coach, getting passing game coordinator added to his title.

Scangarello's addition, in particular, all adds up to more resources for the development of franchise quarterback Carson Wentz.

Scangarello, though he lasted just one season with the Broncos, did an admirable job aiding in the maturation of rookie Drew Lock toward the end of the season.

Prior to his time in Denver, Scangarello was with the 49ers for two seasons and before that worked with Matt Ryan and the Falcons in 2015 with an offensive quality control tag.