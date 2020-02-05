2 arrested after chase along Chiefs parade route

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An impaired driver taking a "joy ride" Wednesday along the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade route was put into a forced spin by law enforcement officers who then arrested the driver and another person at gunpoint, according to officials and video footage of the incident.

Clay County Sheriff's deputies threw out Stop Sticks and several patrol cars surrounded the car and stopped it as it approached the crowd near Union Station, police said. Video posted by WDAF-TV showed officers approaching the car with weapons drawn before taking two people into custody. No one was injured.

Mayor Quinton Lucas told the TV station that it was an impaired driver taking "a joy ride" and was not terrorism-related. He praised the quick response of the officers who responded, who were cheered by fans who witnessed the incident.

"We have even more heroes to cheer today," Lucas said.

