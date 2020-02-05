Watch Chiefs' SB parade on NFL Network at noon ET

It's parade day in Kansas City, Missouri.

After hosting the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in 50 years, the Kansas City Chiefs will hold their parade Wednesday with fans, who finally exorcised generations' worth of demons.

The Chiefs will begin their 2-mile celebratory route at Sixth Street, making their way down Grand Blvd. through downtown, before turning toward Union Station where the victory rally will be held.

You can catch it all on NFL Network beginning live at noon ET.

Courtesy of KSHB-TV and FOX 4 KC, NFL Network will simulcast the local broadcast, bringing a nationwide audience to K.C. As we've seen with past parades, anything and everything can happen on the miles-long trek.

NFL Network's MJ Acosta and James Palmer will be live from K.C. providing all the sights and sounds.

Palmer has already given us a sense of scale to expect Wednesday afternoon:

You know why today's parade in KC is going to be massive? Because the city ordered 200 porta potties for the Royals parade and for today the city ordered 700. Boom. â James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 5, 2020

The parade will officially kick off at 11:30 a.m. local time (12:30 p.m. ET) and is expected to take about two hours to traverse the trek to Union Station for the final rally.