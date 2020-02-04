Cardinals sign former CFL quarterback Chris Streveler

A former Winnipeg Blue Bomber, Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is tapping the Canadian Football League this offseason for depth under center.

The Cardinals announced Tuesday that they signed former CFL quarterback Chris Streveler to a futures deal.

Streveler played college at Minnesota and South Dakota, where he was the MVFC Offensive Player of the Year in 2017, for five seasons total before attempting to break into the league. Streveler went undrafted in 2018 and instead signed with the CFL's Blue Bombers.

A backup to start this season on Winnipeg's Grey Cup champion squad, Streveler morphed into a dual-threat signal-caller down the stretch a la Taysom Hill, per the Cardinals' website. On the year, the QB finished with 1,564 passing yards and eight TD passes and 726 rushing yards and 12 rushing scores on 127 carries.

In Winnipeg's 33-12 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the 2019 Grey Cup, Streveler threw for a touchdown pass, completed all three of his attempts for 39 yards and picked up 30 rushing yards on nine carries.

He was released by the Blue Bombers on Monday to pursue NFL opportunities.

Streveler, 25, will compete this spring and summer for backup snaps behind Kyler Murray in Arizona. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year sits atop a depth chart that only includes Drew Anderson. Brett Hundley is an impending free agent.

With uncertainty at backup QB in the desert and the inventive Kingsbury at the controls, the mobile Streveler stands a chance of making noise with the Cardinals this offseason.