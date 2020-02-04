Chargers, Anthony Lynn agree on contract extension

Following three seasons at the helm of the Chargers, Anthony Lynn has been locked up for more.

Lynn and Los Angeles have agreed on a contract extension through at least the 2021 season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

On his previous deal, Lynn was entering the final season of his contract, but he has now been bestowed a new deal and a bit more security as he leads the Chargers during their move into SoFi Stadium.

Brimming with talent and accompanied with promise for a bright 2019 campaign, Lynn's Bolts disappointed to the tune of a 5-11 season.

Still, it was Lynn's first losing campaign as his regular-season record with the Chargers sits at 26-22. The Chargers are also keeping offensive coordinator Shane Steichen in place after he took over midway through last year.

With the 51-year-old Lynn's immediate future decided, the Chargers must now come to a conclusion on myriad free agents. Quarterback Philip Rivers' status will no doubt command the headlines, but Lynn and the Bolts brass must also deal with the impending free agency of running back Melvin Gordon, tight end Hunter Henry, defensive back Adrian Phillips and plenty more.

Following a 12-4 showing in 2018, all of the Chargers' aspirations in 2019 went unanswered -- with a rash of injuries likely the largest culprit.

However, it said nothing of Lynn's efforts and the Bolts have rightfully rewarded the coach and ensured he'll be piloting the franchise as it moves forward with a new home and likely a much different looking roster in 2020.