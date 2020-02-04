Shane Steichen to remain Chargers OC in 2020

Shane Steichen is indeed sticking around with the Chargers.

Promoted to offensive coordinator midway through Los Angeles' 2019 season, Steichen has officially been signed by the team as OC, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo previously reported the impending move at the onset of the new year.

During a 5-11 2019 season of struggles for the Bolts, Ken Whisenhunt was wished well in his future endeavors by the Chargers after eight weeks with head coach Anthony Lynn turning to Steichen.

Steichen had previously coached quarterbacks and was in his fourth season with the Chargers doing so.

There's likely to be plenty of change for the Chargers in terms of personnel, but Steichen is staying put.