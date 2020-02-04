Andrew Whitworth expected to return for 2020 season

The conclusion to an excellent career will wait for at least another season for left tackle Andrew Whitworth.

The 38-year-old offensive lineman is expected to return for 2020 and to re-sign with the Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning.

A 14-season veteran and four-time Pro Bowler, Whitworth finished his third year with the Rams in 2019 and his future was seemingly in doubt. However, he underwent surgery to clean out his ankle and is feeling great, Rapoport added.

Set to become a free agent when the new league calendar begins on March 18, Whitworth is likely to return to Los Angeles, where he was crucial in the Rams' ascent to the Super Bowl in the 2018 season, as Rapoport reported "there is confidence" a deal will come to fruition.

Whitworth, who started all 16 games for the second straight year with the Rams and allowed just one sack, tallied a 72.8 overall grade in 2019, per Pro Football Focus. His skill, experience and leadership bodes well for a rebuilding offensive line that graded out at 31st, per PFF.