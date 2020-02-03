Lions sign former first-round guard Joshua Garnett

Less than 24 hours after his former team lost in the Super Bowl, Joshua Garnett found a new home.

The free-agent guard signed with the Detroit Lions on Monday, one day after the 2019 season, which Garnett spent out of football, came to a close.

Drafted by the San Francisco 49ers with the 28th pick of the 2016 draft, Garnett started 11 games in his rookie season. But the guard was sidelined for the entirety of the 2017 campaign with a knee injury and fell out favor upon his return in 2018, playing seven games and logged just 72 snaps.

Garnett was waived this August and failed to find a home during the 2019 campaign.

In Detroit, the Stanford offensive lineman will have a new opportunity to break through on a Lions line at risk of losing starting right guard Graham Glasgow in free agency and live up to his first-round billing.