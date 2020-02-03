DDFP: Super Bowl LIV recap with David Carr!

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 alongside our old pal David Carr to recap the Kansas City Chiefs' 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV! After reviewing the ins and outs of the big game, the Daves kibitzed about Derek Carr's future in Las Vegas (28:50), very early Super Bowl predictions for next season (39:40), if Drew Brees will retire (48:11) and Mike McCarthy getting an unfair label while in Green Bay (54:25).

Listen to the podcast below:

