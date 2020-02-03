Panthers officially release veteran TE Greg Olsen

Greg Olsen is officially a free agent.

The Carolina Panthers released the veteran tight end on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per the transaction wire. The move came four days after Olsen and the Panthers announced they would mutually part ways ahead of the 2020 season.

Olsen, 34, had one year left on his deal, which would have cost $11.6 million in 2020, but is now free to sign with another entity -- in football or in television.

While the tight end indicated in his statement that he still has "love of football" and could sign with a competitive organization in the coming weeks, Olsen has explored a second career in football broadcasting, most recently playing pregame studio analyst for Fox Sports.

For his career, Olsen has 718 catches for 8,444 yards and 59 touchdowns -- 524 of those catches, 6,463 of those yards and 39 of those touchdowns came as a Panther.

Carolina will move forward at the tight end position with Ian Thomas, Chris Manhertz and Temarrick Hemingway. Expect the Panthers to fill out that part of the depth chart this offseason.