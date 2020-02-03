Super Bowl LIV was 10th-most watched in history

Super Bowl LIV lived up to the hype when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in a close game that came down to the final minutes. The game was so entertaining that it drew a massive audience.

According to FOX, this game was the 10th most-watched Super Bowl in history. One hundred and two million viewers tuned in to FOX, FOX Deportes and FOX, NFL and Verizon digital properties to watch the game.

The biggest game of the year lived up to the hype, and viewers around the country took notice



Super Bowl LIV on FOX is the 10th most-watched Super Bowl in history.#SBLIV pic.twitter.com/QsfFyyMGjh â FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) February 3, 2020

Super Bowl LIV was a big improvement from the 100.7 million total audience that watched last year when the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, according to CBS Sports.