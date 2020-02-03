Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade set for Wednesday

This season began as the golden anniversary of the Chiefs' first Super Bowl title. It ended with them celebrating their second one.

After the Chiefs put the finishing touches on Sunday's 31-20 win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas announced the party continues Wednesday with the champions parade.

Oh, yes, those parade details. I better see ALL of #ChiefsKingdom there. Dress for the weather, #KansasCity pic.twitter.com/NEXeQlm9WF â Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) February 3, 2020

The Chiefs, making their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years, played true to their 2020 postseason form, rallying from a third double-digit deficit in as many games. This latest comeback came entirely in the fourth quarter, with Patrick Mahomes leading the way en route to earning Super Bowl MVP honors. It might be the first of many titles for the 24-year-old QB.

For Andy Reid, a Super Bowl win culiminates his stellar 21-year head coaching career. That warrants a celebration all by itself.

Don't miss: Live coverage of the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV victory parade starts at noon ET Wednesday on NFL Network.