ATN Podcast: Super Bowl LIV recap

The Around The NFL crew -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- recap the Kansas City Chiefs' epic come-from-behind victory to end a 50-year drought and claim the Lombardi Trophy in the NFL's 100th season. The heroes break down the biggest moments of the game and discuss what stood out on the field in this year's season finale. It's not all football as the heroes dive into halftime entertainment (28:28) and reflect on the astounding prediction Chris "Mad Dog" Russo made on the Super Bowl LIV preview show (30:44).

