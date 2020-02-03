Chris Jones after SB win: 'I want to be a Chief for life'

After winning the franchise's first Super Bowl since 1969, the Kansas City Chiefs are going to party much harder than they did a half century ago. Defensive end Chris Jones will more than likely be front and center of all the festivities.

"We fittin' to go to Kansas City, we fittin' to have this parade and we fittin' to party, baby," Jones told reporters following K.C.'s 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. "We fittin' to light up the city. It's been 50 years. It's well deserving. We worked our a-- off for this moment and we bout to party."

For much of the postseason, a nagging calf injury threatened to spoil Jones' good time. After missing the Divisional Round, he returned for the AFC Championship Game and helped reinforce the Chiefs' defensive line just in time for their Super Bowl run.

From the moment he became the Chiefs' second-round draft pick in 2016, Jones has been an integral part of their interior D, making an impact that doesn't always show up on the stat sheet.

Against the 49ers on Sunday night, it was more of the same from the 25-year-old pass rusher. He finished with one tackle but tallied a game-high three pass deflections and hurried Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo numerous times, including being the first one in to pressure him into throwing an interception early in the second quarter.

"The game was very shifty. They didn't come straight at us, they went east and west and we [knew] they [were] coming with that," Jones said. "We just had to find a way to stop it and once we found a way to stop it, we forced Garoppolo to hold the ball, forced Garoppolo to be an 'in-the-pocket' quarterback, and we got some of the best rushers in the league. So, you force a quarterback to hold the ball, we gon' get after him cause that's what Sack Nation does."

Although the Chiefs recorded just one sack in the game, the energy they brought as a unit altered the outcome. And Jones, the self-proclaimed president and CEO of Sack Nation, was in on those efforts in a meaningful way, much like he's been since arriving in the NFL.

With 2019 officially in the rearview mirror, Jones, who earned his first Pro Bowl nod this season, is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. The moments immediately following the biggest win of his career may not have been the ideal time to address this situation but Jones indicated that he's in for the long haul and then some.

"You actually got to sit back and enjoy the moment cause you don't get these moments often. I'm so grateful to be on this team, man," he shared. "Kansas City, I know I don't talk about it much but I want to be a Chief for life. I plan to stay here forever, man, and win not only one championship, two, three, four. We got to build a dynasty here."