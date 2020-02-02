NFL stats and records, SB LIV: Chiefs' historic comeback

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from Super Bowl LIV. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments of the Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

» Patrick Mahomes (24 years, 138 days old) is the youngest player to be named NFL MVP (2018) and win a Super Bowl in their career. Mahomes is the youngest quarterback to be named Super Bowl MVP, breaking Tom Brady's previous record when he was named the MVP of Super Bowl XXXVI at 24 years, 184 days old.

» The Chiefs are the first team to win a Super Bowl after trailing by at least 10 points in every game in a single postseason. They trailed by 24 points in their Divisional Round win over the Texans and trailed the Titans by 10 points in their AFC Championship Game win. The Chiefs trailed the 49ers 20-10 in the fourth quarter but scored 21 unanswered points to secure the Lombardi Trophy in a 31-20 win.

» The Chiefs' 21 points in the fourth quarter are tied for the most fourth-quarter points in Super Bowl history. The Cowboys also scored 21 points in the final quarter of their Super Bowl XXVII win over the Bills.

» Damien Williams scored two scrimmage touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) in the Chiefs' win. He has 11 total scrimmage TDs in his playoff career, tied with Hall of Famer Terrell Davis for the most all-time in a player's first six playoff games.

» Williams' six scrimmage TDs and Raheem Mostert's five scrimmage TDs this postseason are the first and second-most scrimmage TDs by an undrafted player in a single postseason in the Super Bowl era.

» Mahomes threw his first and second playoff interceptions in the Chiefs' win. His 11 pass TDs without an interception are the most to start a playoff career in the Super Bowl era.

» Mahomes' one-yard run into the end zone in the first quarter was the first rushing TD by a quarterback in the Super Bowl since Colin Kaepernick scored on a run for the 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.

» The Chiefs won their first Super Bowl since the 1969 season. Their Super Bowl LIV win snaps a 50-season drought without a Super Bowl win (among teams to have won at least one Super Bowl), previously the second-longest such drought in the NFL.

» With 53 rushing yards, Deebo Samuel set the record for the most rushing yards by a wide receiver in a Super Bowl. He broke Percy Harvin's previous record of 45 rushing yards in Super Bowl XLVIII.

» Kyle Juszczyk scored a 15-yard receiving TD in the 49ers' loss to the Chiefs. Juszczyk attended Harvard and is the first player from an Ivy League school to score a touchdown in a Super Bowl. He is the seventh fullback to score a TD in the Super Bowl and the first since Mike Alstott in Super Bowl XXXVII.

» Jimmy Garoppolo joined Colin Kaepernick as the only 49ers quarterbacks to throw an interception in a Super Bowl -- the only San Francisco Super Bowl losses in team history. Hall of Famers Joe Montana and Steve Young started and won a combined five Super Bowls for the 49ers and never threw an interception.

» Despite winning the coin toss, the 49ers went on to lose Super Bowl LIV. They are the sixth consecutive team to win the Super Bowl coin toss and then lose the game itself. The Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII were the last team to win the coin toss and be crowned champions.

» Since 2010, the team that scored first is 8-2 in the Super Bowl ... with Kyle Shanahan having a hand in both losses. The 2019 49ers were the first to score in Super Bowl LIV with a field goal in the first quarter, but ultimately fell to the Chiefs. The other was the 2016 Falcons, who lost to the Patriots after scoring first and later leading 28-3 in the third quarter. Shanahan was the Falcons' offensive coordinator.