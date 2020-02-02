Twitter reacts to Chiefs' first SB win in 50 years

The Kansas City Chiefs came, saw and conquered the 49ers, 31-20, en route to winning Super Bowl LIV.
In addition to winning the franchise's first Super Bowl in 50 years, the Chiefs' triumph also marks the first championship victory of coach Andy Reid's illustrious, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the youngest player to be named NFL MVP and win Super Bowl MVP honors.
A number of Reid's former players with the Eagles, including the team itself, shared their excited reactions to his big-time accomplishment. Reid coached in Philadelphia from 1999-2012 before joining K.C. in 2013.
Time's yours, Andy. pic.twitter.com/aEiv5qiZNpâ Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 3, 2020
So happy for my guy. Well deserved for the @Chiefs. Now give him the credit he deserves. First Class coach, friend & dad. pic.twitter.com/GRGR28FgeVâ Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) February 3, 2020
CONGRATULATIONS COACH REID!! You finally got the hump off of your back. You have been a blessing to so many of us as a Coach yes, but also as a man. Youâve learned & given so much to so many... You Earned it!! LOVE YOU!!! #BigRed #SuperBowlChampion pic.twitter.com/bc1nqJjgJGâ Brian Dawkins (@BrianDawkins) February 3, 2020
Congrats Big Redâ Brian Westbrook (@36westbrook) February 3, 2020
Here are other notable tweets in the aftermath of the Chiefs' historic Super Bowl LIV win in Miami:
"HOW 'BOUT THOSE @CHIEFS?!"â NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020
Andy Reid is a Super Bowl Champion. #SBLIV #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/o8KK749fCV
WE DID IT!!!! pic.twitter.com/PRnlfliu5sâ Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020
THE @CHIEFS ARE SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS! #SBLIV #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/274mkonLIZâ NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020
SUPER BOWL CHAMPS ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/EQE78sd6HGâ Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020
ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/SOhHyf5qgxâ Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 3, 2020
Ladies and gentlemen, we drafted him first. pic.twitter.com/9lzODUUpVAâ Detroit Tigers (@tigers) February 3, 2020
Happy as hell for the big guy Andy Reid!! Congrats Coach!!! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â LeBron James (@KingJames) February 3, 2020
Congrats brother @Mathieu_Era ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½âï¿½ï¿½â Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) February 3, 2020
Congrats to my bros !!! @dwilson_6 @AnthonyHitchens champs ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â¤ï¸â Jaylon Smith (@thejaylonsmith) February 3, 2020
Great gameâ The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) February 3, 2020
Congrats @stonecoldjones_ & @Mathieu_Era âï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½TUâ Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) February 3, 2020
"I'M GOING TO DISNEY WORLD" - @PatrickMahomes Feb 2nd, 2020. pic.twitter.com/uGIkB2bQw1â Strong Side (@strongsidenfl) February 3, 2020
Always been a big Andy Reid fan. Never had the opportunity to be coached by him but Iâve always been a fan from afarâ Robert âTurboâ Turbin (@RobertJTurbin) February 3, 2020
@jwat14 @sammywatkins yâall boys really Super Bowl Champion Brothers! Canât tell me God aint Good! Really did this out the mud! #239ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Tre Boston (@TreBos10) February 3, 2020
Happy for Andy Reid doeï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Auden Tate (@lil_t8te) February 3, 2020
Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs! Happy for Andy Reid getting his first super bowl winâ Kevin Byard (@KB31_Era) February 3, 2020
Congrats to the Chiefs!â Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 3, 2020
Man, what a great game.
Great end to the season.
The quest for Super Bowl 55 is on#SuperBowl
Comeback kings ï¿½ï¿½ Congrats on your long awaited #SuperBowl win, @Chiefs! ï¿½ï¿½#ChiefsKingdom #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/HCLPF5wBw3â FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 3, 2020
Great game!! Credit to both teams. Happy for all my Kansas City homiesï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) February 3, 2020
Iâm Proud Of My Guys @Bree2Land6 Great Game Bro!! Bag Time!!! @KendallFuller11 Great Game 2-9! That Pic Was Icey!!!! My Brother @Mathieu_Era Heart Of A Lion!! Proud Of Your Growth!! My Young Gamecocks!! @_sleepp @Lammons_1 Congrats!!! ï¿½ï¿½ #Championsâ DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) February 3, 2020
Congratulations to the #Chiefs, Andy Reid & Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/AnWxa8QdmWâ Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) February 3, 2020