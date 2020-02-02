Twitter reacts to Chiefs' first SB win in 50 years

The Kansas City Chiefs came, saw and conquered the 49ers, 31-20, en route to winning Super Bowl LIV.

In addition to winning the franchise's first Super Bowl in 50 years, the Chiefs' triumph also marks the first championship victory of coach Andy Reid's illustrious, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the youngest player to be named NFL MVP and win Super Bowl MVP honors.

A number of Reid's former players with the Eagles, including the team itself, shared their excited reactions to his big-time accomplishment. Reid coached in Philadelphia from 1999-2012 before joining K.C. in 2013.

So happy for my guy. Well deserved for the @Chiefs. Now give him the credit he deserves. First Class coach, friend & dad. pic.twitter.com/GRGR28FgeV â Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) February 3, 2020

CONGRATULATIONS COACH REID!! You finally got the hump off of your back. You have been a blessing to so many of us as a Coach yes, but also as a man. Youâve learned & given so much to so many... You Earned it!! LOVE YOU!!! #BigRed #SuperBowlChampion pic.twitter.com/bc1nqJjgJG â Brian Dawkins (@BrianDawkins) February 3, 2020

Congrats Big Red â Brian Westbrook (@36westbrook) February 3, 2020

Here are other notable tweets in the aftermath of the Chiefs' historic Super Bowl LIV win in Miami:

Ladies and gentlemen, we drafted him first. pic.twitter.com/9lzODUUpVA â Detroit Tigers (@tigers) February 3, 2020

Happy as hell for the big guy Andy Reid!! Congrats Coach!!! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â LeBron James (@KingJames) February 3, 2020

Great game â The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) February 3, 2020

Always been a big Andy Reid fan. Never had the opportunity to be coached by him but Iâve always been a fan from afar â Robert âTurboâ Turbin (@RobertJTurbin) February 3, 2020

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs! Happy for Andy Reid getting his first super bowl win â Kevin Byard (@KB31_Era) February 3, 2020

Great game!! Credit to both teams. Happy for all my Kansas City homiesï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) February 3, 2020