Twitter reacts to Chiefs' first SB win in 50 years

Print
  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
More Columns >

The Kansas City Chiefs came, saw and conquered the 49ers, 31-20, en route to winning Super Bowl LIV.

In addition to winning the franchise's first Super Bowl in 50 years, the Chiefs' triumph also marks the first championship victory of coach Andy Reid's illustrious, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the youngest player to be named NFL MVP and win Super Bowl MVP honors.

A number of Reid's former players with the Eagles, including the team itself, shared their excited reactions to his big-time accomplishment. Reid coached in Philadelphia from 1999-2012 before joining K.C. in 2013.

Here are other notable tweets in the aftermath of the Chiefs' historic Super Bowl LIV win in Miami:

Print
"Kelce on Andy Reid: 'I just got a ring for Bi..."
300x100 Fantasy Playoff Challenge promo