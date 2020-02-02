Chiefs rally once again to defeat 49ers, win SB LIV

Down 10 points in the final quarter of their season, the Kansas City Chiefs saved their greatest comeback for the biggest stage.

Patrick Mahomes, magnificent and magical in the final stanza, led an unbelievable rally that concluded with the Chiefs defeating the 49ers, 31-20, in Super Bowl LIV in Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night.

With a season on the line and his team down, 20-10, in the last quarter, Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce for a score and then running back Damien Williams for the game-winner. Williams broke loose to seal the win with a 38-yard run down the sideline.

With the Chiefs' high-octane offense quelled by the Niners' stupendous defense for most of the night, Kansas City pulled off its third straight comeback victory to give coach Andy Reid his first Super Bowl win and the franchise its first in 50 years.

Leading, 10-3, in the second quarter, the Chiefs relinquished the game's next 17 points before mounting a furious rally of 21 consecutive points to emerge from the season as the NFL's best.