NFL holds moment of silence for Kobe Bryant, Doleman

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Ahead of Super Bowl LIV, the NFL held a moment of silence.

Both the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers lined up at the 24-yard line in remembrance of Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and all those who perished in the helicopter accident last Sunday, and of Pro Football Hall of Famer Chris Doleman, who died this week after battling brain cancer.

Bryant was on the minds of players from both squads all week.

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman showed up to the Super Bowl in a Bryant jersey. Niners receiver Emmanuel Sanders wore cleats commemorating Bryant.

âIâll do whatever it takes to win. Whether itâs sitting on the bench waiving a towel. Handing out cups of water to my teammates or hitting the game winning shot.â - ï¿½ï¿½ Mamba pic.twitter.com/p1BowN840D â Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) February 1, 2020