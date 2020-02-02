LeSean McCoy among Chiefs' inactives for Super Bowl

LeSean McCoy is officially inactive for Super Bowl LIV.

The Kansas City Chiefs running back was among the team's seven inactives ahead of Sunday's showdown with the San Francisco 49ers. Also inactive for K.C. are OL Jackson Barton, CB Morris Claiborne, QB Chad Henne, OL Ryan Hunter, LB Darron Lee and OL Andrew Wylie.

A healthy scratch, McCoy played just one snap this postseason (a Patrick Mahomes scramble in the third quarter of K.C.'s win over the Houston Texans) and was inactive for the AFC title game. McCoy has not played a sizable number of snaps since Week 15 (14).

Damien Williams and Darwin Thompson are the two tailbacks to see action Sunday instead of McCoy.

On the opposing sideline, the 49ers' inactives are LB Azeez Al-Shaair, QB C.J. Beathard, DL Kevin Givens, TE Daniel Helm, CB Dontae Johnson, WR Jordan Matthews and WR Dante Pettis.

Pettis, San Francisco's 2018 second-round pick, has not played since Week 12. The wideout was dealing with an illness leading up to Sunday afternoon.

