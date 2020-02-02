George Kittle in line for record-breaking extension

In three short years, George Kittle has morphed into arguably the best tight end in the NFL.

Soon he'll be paid like it.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on NFL GameDay Morning that negotiations on a Kittle extension will commence shortly, possibly as soon as after Sunday's Super Bowl.

"The Niners are going to make this a priority, try to get an extension done with Kittle quickly," Garafolo said. "The top of the tight end market (is) about $10 million per year. He's going to blow the lid off of that. I would think you're looking at $13 million as the floor on this one."

Kittle has one year remaining on his rookie deal, which is set to pay him $735,000 in 2020. The 49ers paid just $1.8 million for the first three years of Kittle's career, which has already produced an All-Pro nod and two Pro Bowls. Last year, the former fifth-round pick set the single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end. He followed that up with being Pro Football Focus' top-rated player in 2019 while imposing his will as a run blocker as much as a receiver.

It all helped San Francisco win 13 games and reach the Super Bowl. Win or lose against the Chiefs on Sunday, Kittle's life is about to change.

