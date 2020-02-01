Shanahan on day before SB: 'We are itching to go'

As the Super Bowl beckoned just a day away, the San Francisco 49ers held a 50-minute walk-through at the University of Miami's indoor facility on the eve of the big game.

With little time left, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan proclaimed his team ready and raring to go as the Niners look to take down the Kansas City Chiefs.

"We're as ready as we can be," Shanahan said via the team pool report. "We just need the game to get here. It's been two weeks of (practice), and we are itching to go."

When the walk-through concluded, the day wasn't quite done as Shanahan and his players boarded a bus to take a final look at the Hard Rock Stadium on the day before the most monumental game of their careers.

"I just want the guys to see it," Shanahan said. "Usually the locker room is different; the field is a little bit different. Instead of them going there and being in awe of everything tomorrow, I'd rather them do it today."

After that, regular position meetings and a team meeting were set to follow before a hitting the hay with an open morning awaiting.

No team meetings are planned for Sunday morning. "Let the guys sleep in," Shanahan said, "and we'll meet them at the stadium tomorrow."

Super Bowl LIV details

When is the Super Bowl? Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Where is the Super Bowl? Hard Rock Stadium will host the game in 2020, marking Miami's 11th time as Super Bowl host city.

How to watch the Super Bowl: Tune in on Fox, with the NFL App, Yahoo Sports App, and on NFL.com. Check out more updates and info here.