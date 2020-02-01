Reid has Chiefs loose, but ready to go on SB eve

With one final day before the most important Kansas City Chiefs game in 50 years, coach Andy Reid set time aside for his players to see their families and proclaimed them loose, but ready to go as kickoff beckons at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers.

"They're loose, to a point. They know the job at hand against a real good football team, but at the same time, we try to let our personalities show," Reid said, per the team pool report. "That's been an emphasis, and I don't expect them to stop doing that now."

There was a bit of a change to plans as the Chiefs moved practice from Hard Rock to the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University, where K.C. had conducted practices all week. The move was the result of overnight thunderstorms.

The final day of preparation was a dress rehearsal of sorts as the Chiefs wore their game uniforms and later took their Super Bowl team photo.

Thereafter, the Chiefs had open afternoons for family time, as was Reid's wish.

"I hope they get off their feet a little bit and enjoy their families, and then really focus in, get yourself going in the right direction," Reid said.

