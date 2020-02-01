Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy likely inactive for Super Bowl

LeSean McCoy will most likely spend his first Super Bowl Sunday as a player in sweatpants.

The Kansas City Chiefs running back is expected to be inactive for Sunday's super showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Saturday.

It will be a familiar role for Shady. The 11-year veteran has played just one snap this postseason (a Patrick Mahomes scramble in the third quarter of K.C.'s win over the Houston Texans) and was inactive for the AFC title game. McCoy has not played a sizable number of snaps since Week 15 (14).

Damien Williams and Darwin Thompson are the two tailbacks likely to be active instead of McCoy. Rapoport added that the Chiefs would prefer to use the active roster spot to add depth on the defensive line or another key area.

Signed in September after being released by the Buffalo Bills, McCoy enjoyed a solid season reuniting with former Philadelphia Eagles coach Andy Reid in Kansas City. Shady never developed into a full-time starter with the Chiefs, but picked up 646 yards and five scores on 129 touches for a 5.0 yards per touch average that was his best since 2016.

McCoy will be a free agent following the season, which will end either in a Chiefs victory or defeat. Where Shady ends up in 2020 is unclear; he said this week he does not intend to retire. What's certain now is that he will have no effect on the outcome of Super Bowl LIV, not that that will damper the veteran's spirits.

"This is a dream come true," McCoy said Monday. "I always thought of it, but I never thought it could come true. It's the biggest stage. There are so many great players who have played this game that haven't been to the Super Bowl. Tons of them. I'm just happy to be part of it."

