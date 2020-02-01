Running list of 'NFL Honors' award winners

Saturday night celebrated another year of excellence in the NFL, with Super Bowl LIV less than 24 hours away.

Here is the complete list of winners from NFL Honors celebrating accomplishments from the 2019 season:

» Pepsi Rookie of the Year: San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa

» FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Year:

» AP Defensive Player of the Year: New England Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore

» Salute To Service Award Presented by USAA: Former Chargers LB Donnie Edwards

» AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray

» AP Offensive Player of the Year:

» Game Changer Award:

» Anything But Ordinary Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface:

» AP Defensive Rookie of the Year: San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa

» Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020:

» Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award:

» AP Comeback Player of the Year: Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill

» AP Assistant Coach of the Year: Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman

» Bridgestone Clutch Peformance Play of the Year:

» Deacon Jones Award: Tampa Bay Buccaneers DE Shaquil Barrett

» Bud Light Celly of the Year:

» Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award: Matt Land, Dalton High School (Dalton, Ga.)

» Courtyard Unstoppable Performance of the Year:

» AP Coach of the Year:

» AP Most Valuable Player:

» Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide: