49ers, Chiefs injury-free heading into Super Bowl LIV

Super Bowl LIV will feature two healthy teams.

All San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs players previously on the injury reports were full participants in Friday's practice. There are no game-day designations heading into Sunday.

For San Francisco, running back Tevin Coleman (shoulder), linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) were all full-go after being limited early in the week.

Coleman was the biggest question mark heading into Super Bowl Sunday after dislocating his shoulder in the NFC Championship Game. Coach Kyle Shanahan said all week that he expected Coleman to play. Getting in a full practice on Friday backs up that confidence.

"He's worked his tail off to get healthy," Shanahan said. "He's good to go. He's confident."

How much run Coleman gets after the injury will be something to track. The Niners have used Raheem Mostert and Coleman to batter opponents in the playoffs.

For K.C., defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf), tight end Travis Kelce (knee), center Austin Reiter (wrist) and tight end Deon Yelder (Achilles), were full participations for the third straight day.

In what could be one of the best Super Bowls in memory, both sides will have all their weapons healthy and at the ready.