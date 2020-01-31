Ryan Fitzpatrick to play in 2020, likely with Dolphins

MIAMI -- FitzMagic was not just a one-year experience in South Florida.

Ryan Fitzpatrick confirmed to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport the quarterback will return to play in 2020, and with the Dolphins being very open about wanting him to play for them, it's expected to happen.

In a season that appeared to be headed toward the worst possible finish, Fitzpatrick rose from veteran backup to sparkplug for the Dolphins, winning five of his 13 starts to help Miami to a 5-11 finish. That record isn't much to write home about in a vacuum, but considering how low expectations were for these talent-deficient Dolphins, it was quite an achievement.

Fitzpatrick completed 62 percent of his passes for 3,529 yards and a 20-13 TD-INT ratio. As part of a team that had a revolving door at running back, Fitzpatrick managed to lead the team in rushing with 243 yards (4.5 yards per carry). Instead of serving as a pocket-bound statue, the 37-year-old played as if he were 10-15 years younger, and it helped lift the Dolphins out of the darkness.

His play also helped rejuvenate the career of De'Vante Parker, who posted his first 1,000-yard season and earned himself a new contract with the team. We should expect a new (shorter) deal for Fitzpatrick to return in 2020, too.