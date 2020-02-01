Mahomes must overcome 49ers' first-round front

In two seasons of sensation, Patrick Mahomes has completed passes that seem to defy logic and posted statistics that similarly boggle the mind.

However, within the oncoming 49ers defense lies the 2019 regular season's No. 1 defense -- something Mahomes has never seen, or at least faced on the field. And within that defense is a fearsome front of first-rounders that brings pressure that has historically troubled the young dynamo.

Thus, for the 49ers' first-round talents on the defensive line, the key might well be containing Mahomes and doing so with four-man pressure.

"Just play like we've been playing. Just play with the effort and the violence -- good technique. Just stick to what we do, because it's been working," Bosa told the media on Thursday. "Just rush as a unit. Just try to keep him in that pocket."

The Niners tied for fifth in sacks this season, but have turned it up a notch in a postseason marked by swarming defense.

Thus far, the Niners have terrorized the Vikings and Packers offenses to the tune of nine postseason sacks -- eight of them emanating from their first-rounders.

Bosa leads the way with three sacks, while Arik Armstead has two and Solomon Thomas, DeForest Buckner and Dee Ford each have one.

The pressure ignited up front has allowed 49ers linebackers and defensive backs to fall back into coverage, which has been a bit of a thorn for Mahomes in the past.

Per Next Gen Stats, sixteen of Mahomes' 17 interceptions since 2018 have come to be with four or fewer pass rushers.

Including the playoffs, the 49ers' first-rounders have found their way to 44 sacks -- tying the 1992 Chargers for the most by first-round picks since sacks became a stat (according to NFL Research).

That vaunted pass rush aided mightily in the 49ers becoming the top-ranked defense.

Against top-five defenses, Mahomes is 7-0 (per NFL Research), but as aforementioned, he's never faced the No. 1 defense, which the 49ers are.

Can Mahomes the magnificent prevail against such a formidable front of first-round talent?

Perhaps the answer to that quandary might well determine who emerges from Miami with the Lombardi Trophy.

Super Bowl LIV details

When is the Super Bowl? Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Where is the Super Bowl? Hard Rock Stadium will host the game in 2020, marking Miami's 11th time as Super Bowl host city.

How to watch the Super Bowl: Tune in on Fox, with the NFL App, Yahoo Sports App, and on NFL.com. Check out more updates and info here.