Andy Reid brings in Donovan McNabb to address Chiefs

MIAMI -- We've reached the portion of Super Bowl week in which the daily gymnastics start to become stale.

Andy Reid decided to spice things up for his Chiefs by bringing in an old friend.

Donovan McNabb, Reid's former quarterback, addressed the Chiefs before Thursday's practice. McNabb and Reid spent 11 years together in Philadelphia, winning five division titles and making five NFC Championship Game appearances, including one win that sent them to Super Bowl XXXIX.

"He's been there and done it," Reid said of McNabb, per the pool report from Thursday's practice. "He's been in the league, played a long time. It was good hearing from him."

McNabb was one of the key figures of the Eagles from 1999 to 2009, but could never bring home the game's ultimate prize before finishing his career in Washington and Minnesota. Reid outlasted McNabb, but also eventually departed Philadelphia, landing in Kansas City.

Now that Reid is back on the grand stage with a chance to bring home his first Lombardi Trophy as a head coach, he thought it wise to welcome McNabb to share his wisdom. McNabb is no Jerry Rice with a pocket full of rings, but he has an experience to share. We'll see which pre-game speech ends up prevailing.

