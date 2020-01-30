49ers' Alexander, Coleman, Tartt 'good to go' for SB

MIAMI -- The bye week was good to the San Francisco 49ers.

Thanks in part to the extra week, San Francisco appears poised to welcome back multiple key players who were dealing with injuries. Linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral), running back Tevin Coleman (shoulder) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) were limited in practice for a second straight session, but it sounds as if they'll be able to play.

"No change," coach Kyle Shanahan said of the aforementioned players' statuses, per the Thursday pool report. "They're going to be good to go."

Tartt told reporters after Thursday's practice, which wasn't in pads, that his ribs feel good and didn't mention any potential limitations.

With the biggest game of their lives slated for Sunday, it's no surprise they'll do whatever it takes to play in Super Bowl LIV. Their presence will be welcomed by each group of the offense and defense, as the 49ers will need their full fleet to battle with the high-powered Chiefs.

