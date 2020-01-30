HOFer Ed Reed returns to Miami as chief of staff

Ed Reed already has Hall of Famer in his title. Now he's adding another: Chief of staff.

Reed has been hired by his alma mater as the football program's chief of staff, the University of Miami announced Thursday. The job includes an advisory role to coach Manny Diaz in all aspects of the football program, including strategic planning, quality control, operations, player evaluation and player development, per the university. Reed will also provide assistance in team building, student-athlete mentorship and recruiting, as permissible under NCAA rules.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ed back to Coral Gables," Diaz said in a statement. "He is not only one of the most decorated players in Miami football history but also a devoted Cane who cares deeply about this program. All of our players, coaches and staff will be fortunate to tap into his experience, knowledge and passion on a regular basis."

The Miami alum played for the Hurricanes from 1997-2001, and was twice named a consensus All-American. A first-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2002, Reed earned the 2004 Defensive Player of the Year Award, was a nine-time Pro Bowler, and won a Super Bowl with the Ravens. After an 11-year career that included stops with the Houston Texans and New York Jets, Reed was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019. The dominant safety was also named to the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time team.

Ed Reed, chief of staff, Miami Hurricanes, has a perfect ring to it.