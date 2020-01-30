NFL announces visual album, Super Bowl LIV Live

MIAMI -- The NFL announced today a revolutionary new visual album, Super Bowl LIV Live. Set to release on Super Bowl Sunday, the album will feature each performance at Super Bowl LIV, including the national anthem (Demi Lovato), "America the Beautiful" (Yolanda Adams accompanied by The Children's Voice Chorus) and the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show (Jennifer Lopez and Shakira).

Each performance will go live shortly after it happens on digital service providers, such as Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal and YouTube. The Super Bowl LIV Live will be available for pre-order and pre-save at participating providers starting January 30.

All proceeds from the national anthem and "America The Beautiful" performances will benefit the NFL's Inspire Change grant program, focusing on organizations that work to create positive change in the areas of education and economic advancement, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform.

"With the abundance of technology in today's world, it was extremely important to us that we are able to share the ground-breaking Super Bowl performances with our fans across the globe after they occur," said Brian Rolapp, EVP and Chief Media & Business Officer. "This visual and audio album is the first of its kind and will allow fans to experience the greatness of the artists' performance on Super Bowl Sunday at their fingertips and across multiple platforms anytime they choose so. We are happy to continue the way we enhance the fan experience for NFL fans everywhere."

The album can be pre-saved at NFL.com/SuperBowlLive